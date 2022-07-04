With anxiety crisis, Axl Rose damages another Guns N ‘Roses show

The streak of bad luck on the European tour of Armas e Rosas seems to be far from over. Days after Axl Rose’s voice failed at a concert in Norway, the singer suffered an anxiety attack last weekend after a performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. According to a report in the British newspaper The Telegraph, the opening of the gates was delayed by two hours on Friday the 1st, making Michael Monroe’s opening show impossible. Guns N ‘Roses’ presentation was delayed by more than an hour and the band had to cut seven songs from the repertoire.

According to the newspaper, the reason for the delay was an anxiety crisis that singer Axl Rose would have suffered, only eased after organizers allowed the singer to sleep in the stadium after the show. In addition, the audience also complained about the sound volume, which was too low. In the audience, many fans screamed to turn up the volume. Group classics like You Could Be Mine, With the and a guitar solo by Slash had to be cut. The good surprise was the participation of the American singer Carrie Underwood in the songs Sweet Child o’ Mine and Paradise City.

In September, Guns N’ Roses will return to Brazil where they will perform ten shows. In addition to Rio de Janeiro (where they will perform at Rock in Rio) and São Paulo, concerts in Manaus, Recife, Goiânia, Belo Horizonte, Ribeirão Preto, Florianópolis, Curitiba and Porto Alegre are also on the agenda.