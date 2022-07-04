With Lula’s support, Haddad reaches 36% of voting intentions in SP, says poll

Research by the Paraná institute released this Monday 4th shows that former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo with 30.6% of voting intentions. Then come Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 19.2%, and Márcio França (PSB), with 17%.

The current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), has 9.2%. Vinicius Poit (New) appears with only 1.5%. The other pre-candidates did not reach 1% of the votes.

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 1820 voters in 77 municipalities between the 27th and 30th of July. The margin of error is 2.3% and the confidence level is 95%.

In a second scenario, with only the four best placed, Haddad reaches 31.2% against 19.8% for Tarcísio. According to the survey, France would have 18.3% and Garcia would have 9.6%.

Presidential support

Paraná Pesquisas also measured the influence of pre-candidates for president in the choice of voters for the São Paulo government. According to the institute, when supported by former president Lula (PT), Haddad reaches 36.2%. Tarcísio, with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), adds up to 31.2%.

Garcia, alongside Simone Tebet (MDB), would have 11.8%.

Read the full survey:

Media_SP_State