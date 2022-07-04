With the sale of João Victor, Corinthians seeks a defender in the market and prioritizes Balbuena

Corinthians defender João Victor is in agreement with Benfica, from Portugal, and will not defend the colors of Timão for much longer. Now, with one less piece in the defense, the alvinegra board is looking for a defender in the market and sees Fábian Balbuena as a priority.

Timão saw the sale of João Victor as a condition to seek reinforcement for the defense, so he can bring a new piece. At the moment, Balbuena, who had a prominent stint at Parque São Jorge between 2016 and 2018, defends the colors of Dynamo Moscow, Russian football, with whom he has a contract until 2025.

However, according to FIFA’s determination, due to the conflict between the countries, any athlete who works in Russia or Ukraine is free to sign with another club until the middle of 2023, a factor that can facilitate the return.

In the current squad of coach Vítor Pereira, the main pieces for the defense are Gil, Bruno Méndez, recently arrived on loan at Internacional, Raul Gustavo and Robert Renan. In the last matches, the starting duo has been alternating a lot, as the club lives with a loaded medical department.

In his first spell at Corinthians, Paraguayan Fabián Balbuena played 136 matches, 135 of them as a starter. The record is 66 wins, 37 draws and 33 defeats, with 11 goals scored. In addition, the defender won Paulistão, in 2017 and 2018, and the Brazilian Championship in 2017.

