With TikTok, the São Paulo Book Biennial doubles down on young people – 03/07/2022 – Illustrated

Although it has managed to better control the size of its entrance lines compared to Saturday, the São Paulo Book Biennial is still packed on the second day of the event, a sunny Sunday that doubled the bet on pop literature.

In the afternoon, the central arena received the first appearance at a literary fair by Spanish Elena Armas, who launched “Uma Farsa de Amor na Espanha” by Arqueiro, a novel that spread like wildfire among booktokers, who publish books on TikTok.

With a tradition of attracting crowds with young literature, Bienal do Livro is happily married to the favorite social network of generation Z, which has been a strong ally for publishers aimed at this audience. Walking through the tents, it was common to see bookshelves with captions such as “Boom on TikTok”.

Elena’s lecture was followed by one by Brian Zepka, the author who published “The Temperature Between You and Me”, a young adult fantasy about a gay relationship, by the publisher Buzz – who erected a stage with a microphone and a mirrored globe in front of the arena for visitors to take pictures like popstars.

It wasn’t the only publisher to put together something like this. At Rocco, you could pose next to an actor dressed as Newt Scamander, the protagonist of the “Fantastic Beasts” saga, whose script was published by the house; closer to the Panini, there was a young man mounted like Doctor Strange smiling for the cameras. Here and there, you could also see people dressed in cosplay worthy of Comic Con.

As on Saturday, it was difficult to walk the aisles without bumping into anyone or finding yourself in an involuntary single line. Those who wanted to eat at a reasonable time had to stand in long lines and wait almost an hour for a simple snack. Many people resorted to popcorn, which quickly turned into dirt strewn across the floor.

Care was also needed not to trip over groups sitting on the floor all over the pavilion next to bags full of books — the most concentrated even managed to open one and read.

When contacted, the organization did not say how many visitors it received this weekend or how many tickets had been sold. But there are clues that the crowding is higher than usual —Rocco, for example, sells 157% more this Saturday and Sunday than in the first two days of the last in-person Bienal.

Obstacles overcome, rich conversations could be heard, such as the one between the Mozambican writer Paulina Chiziane with Ana Maria Gonçalves, or Noemi Jaffe discussing with the Portuguese Dulce Maria Cardoso what separates history from fiction.

Cardoso argued that fiction writing turns to the future, while what is based on real facts turns to the past. “Literature doesn’t talk about something, like journalism or history books, but it makes reality speak,” said Jaffe.

The Book Biennial continues until next Sunday with figures such as Xuxa, Lázaro Ramos and Matilde Campilho.