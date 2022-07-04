With vaccination coverage below 60%, SC has 75 cities at high level of Covid-19

Santa Catarina has 75 municipalities considered high in the Covid-19 risk matrix. The data are from the state government, the update of Friday (1st). Among those on high alert are Florianópolis, Blumenau, Joinville, Chapecó and Laguna.

Specifically regarding the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 38 municipalities are on high alert; 63 at medium and 194 at low level. Regarding hospitalization for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), 20 cities are at a high level.

Complete vaccination against Covid-19 (two doses or a single dose) has coverage greater than 85% in 193 municipalities. Four cities maintain this level below 60%.

Regarding the application of the booster dose, only 10 cities reached a level greater than 85% of immunization. In the state, 186 municipalities do not exceed 60% coverage.

Vaccination inequality threatens the fight against Covid-19, says Fiocruz

The stagnation and inequality of Covid-19 vaccine coverage have been proving to be a risk in the fight against the disease, allowing new variants to emerge and the speed of contagion of the disease to increase considerably. This is what a new technique from Icict/Fiocruz (Institute of Communication and Health Information of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) observes.

“The beginning of the vaccination process against Covid-19 in Brazil was marked by a series of long negotiations for the purchase and manufacture of the immunizer, political disputes, health regulation processes and the dissemination of misinformation. This undeniably contributed to the delay in the start of the immunization campaign in the country”, says the note.

Now, even with vaccines available, waves of misinformation are making it difficult for vaccination rates to rise. “States continue to face a major challenge caused mainly by the wave of misinformation and the spread of fake news, logistical difficulties, lack of campaigns and now even greater problems in registering doses according to the vaccination schedule”, informs the document.