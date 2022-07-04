Withdrawal of FGTS released for new group; BC servers maintain strike; Brazil Aid of R$ 600 and other “kindnesses” should be voted on this week

The week begins with a new withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) available to millions of Brazilian workers. Central Bank employees are still on strike while waiting for a position from the federal government on their demands.

Approved by the Senate last week, the “benefits package” that increases Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 can be voted on by the Chamber in the coming days. Check out more details on these subjects in this monday’s highlights4.

FGTS withdrawal for those born in July

Last Friday, the 1st, the deadline for those born in July to carry out the FGTS birthday withdrawal. Those who choose this modality can withdraw, every year, a part of the resources accumulated in their linked accounts.

Membership is done on the FGTS website or application, Caixa’s internet banking or at the branches of the state bank. The money falls into a Caixa Tem digital savings account, or another account preferred by the worker.

The migration to the birthday withdrawal can be carried out at any time, but it is only valid in the same year when made until the last day of the birthday month of the interested party. The withdrawal period is three months, ending on the last working day of the second month after your birth.

This means that those born in July have until September 30 to withdraw their FGTS. Regarding the withdrawal amount, it all depends on the amount available in linked accounts. Check the withdrawal table:

Central Bank servants approve continuation of the strike

Central Bank employees decided to continue the strike until this Monday, reported Sinal (National Union of BC Employees). This is the deadline for the federal government to grant the adjustment requested by the category.

As a form of protest for the appreciation of the specialist career, employees will hold a “virtual national act” today. Their main demands are salary readjustment according to inflation and career restructuring.

Last Thursday, the 23rd, the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, said that he intends to end the strike in the “fastest period possible”. Sinal complains of “lack of dialogue” and “disrespect” on the part of the municipal commander.

The strike by Central Bank employees began on April 1st, and was suspended on the 19th of the same month amid expectations of negotiation. With no advance, the movement was resumed indefinitely.

“Package of Goodness” should be voted on this week

Last Thursday, 30th, the Federal Senate approved a proposal that increases the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$600 and creates a benefit of R$1,000 for walkers. The “package of kindnesses”, as it has been called, is an attempt by President Jair Bolsonaro to guarantee his re-election.

To secure the necessary funds and circumvent electoral laws, the government relies on high fuel prices and puts the country in a state of emergency. The planned measures should cost the Union around R$ 38 billion, but they are the target of criticism by many parliamentarians.

Already approved by the Senate, the PEC still needs to go through two rounds and a vote in the Chamber of Deputies. The Planalto pressures the deputies to analyze the text as soon as possible, and its hope is that this will happen in the first half of July.

The project readjusts Auxílio Brasil by R$ 200 until December this year, at a cost of R$ 29 billion to the public coffers. In addition, about 1.9 million families are expected to be added to the program’s payroll.

Also according to the project, the value of the gas voucher will be readjusted, while the walkers will receive a monthly allowance of R$ 1 thousand. The text also adopts measures to guarantee the competitiveness of ethanol and free tickets for the elderly.