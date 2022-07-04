Woman goes to get flu shot, but receives fifth dose for COVID-19

Jessica Alves – Special for EM

(credit: Jeanette de Souza/Personal archive)

A resident of Juiz de Fora who went to a Basic Health Unit (UBS) to be immunized against flu received, by mistake, the fifth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, this Wednesday (29/6). Jeannette Ragazzi de Souza, 59 years old and pre-diabetic, denounced what happened.

“It was an unforgivable mistake by the applicator. I received the fourth dose 15 days ago. And yesterday (Wednesday), the fifth. I am outraged and quite scared”, she reported.

She had received a dose of Janssen that Wednesday and realized the mistake when the nurse asked her other arm to give her a second shot.

“I was desperate and didn’t take the flu, but it’s on the card. I demanded that they mark the fifth dose on the document. The public is alerted,” he said.

Worry

She reported still feeling pain in her body after the application. Having received an extra dose, she does not feel safe. “My concern is what it can cause to my health. The city of Juiz de Fora said that I am not at risk, but this answer did not reassure me. Janssen herself did not take a position in this regard”, she concluded.

In a note, the City Hall informed that the supervisor of the UBS took all the necessary measures “informing the user soon after the fact that occurred”. There is no health risk to the user who received the immunizer,” he wrote.

About the case, infectious disease specialist Marcus Moura commented that, in most cases, there are no problems with the application of vaccines, however, that it is important to be aware of the period between doses. “If she took it in a short period of time, it can have effects from the vaccination itself, but most of the time it doesn’t,” he said.

Also infectious disease specialist Leandro Curi stressed that there are still no concrete studies that demonstrate whether or not there are risks in case of overdoses against COVID-19, at small intervals.

“Reactions can vary from organism to organism, but one thing that can reassure you is that all these vaccines released by Anvisa have a very good level of safety and technology”, he declared.