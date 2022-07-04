Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and Ultra are released with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Leica cameras

At an event held this Monday morning (4), Xiaomi finally presented its newest bet on the premium smartphone market to the world. We are talking about the Xiaomi 12S family. The new generation has three options: 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra. On stage at the event, the CEO and founder of the Chinese manufacturer, Lei Jun, highlighted the partnership with Leica to make flagship cameras even more powerful. All smartphones in the line have Leica adjustments, more powerful sensors and a series of special modes in the camera software. In addition, we also highlight the fact that smartphones are the first in the world to have the new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Want to know more details about each one? Scroll down the page.

















economy and market

03 Jul

















economy and market

01 Jul



Xiaomi 12S

Starting with the standard smartphone, the Xiaomi 12S hits the market with a flashy design and good specifications. It has a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the center hole also holds the 32 MP front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone features the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and it works together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. If necessary, the user can rely on the virtual RAM resource. Now, when it comes to the rear cameras, Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica has brought the 12S an even more powerful setup. The main lens is 50 MP (Sony IMX 707) and is accompanied by a 13 MP ultrawide and 5 MP macro lens. The smartphone has 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader under the display, NFC for proximity payments and stereo sound. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and supports fast charging of 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse. The operating system is Android 12, and it runs under the MIUI 13 interface.

Xiaomi 12S

6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX 707) Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12S Pro

The Xiaomi 12S Pro is the “intermediate” smartphone of the range, as it manages to maintain some specifications of the standard variant, but delivers some important features of the Ultra model. The display is a 6.73-inch AMOLED that has 2K resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The biggest differentiator of this model is the presence of adaptive rate thanks to the use of an LTPO panel. Just like its smaller brother, we also have the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and it is aligned with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the rear camera set, the Xiaomi 12S Pro has three 50MP sensors. In addition to the main, the ultrawide and telephoto also deliver good quality thanks to the adjustments made by Leica. The smartphone has 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader under the display, NFC for proximity payments and stereo sound. Powers the whole set, 4,600mAh battery with support for fast charging of 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse, while the OS is Android 12 running under MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12S Pro

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

MediaTek Dimension 9000 Plus Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX707) Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (2x zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5,160 mAh battery with 120W fast charging (Dimensity)

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Last but not least, we have the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. This smartphone brings together the best in the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog and was designed to deliver highly powerful specifications. Starting with the design, it totally clashes with the other devices in the line. Here we have an even more striking visual language, with the circular camera module being the biggest highlight in the whole set. In addition, the device is made of durable material and has a soft finish. Its cooling system has been adapted to deliver good quality cooling, while there are proprietary Surge P1 and G1 chips for charging and cameras. The display is a 6.73-inch AMOLED that has 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The panel also has a hole to accommodate the 32 MP front camera. To ensure the powerful processing power, we have the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It can also be combined with various RAM (LPDDR5) and storage (UFS 3.1) options. Now, when it comes to the rear cameras, the main sensor has 50 MP (OIS) and is the first to have 1 inch (Sony IMX989). In other words, we have here the largest camera sensor for cell phones on the market. The other lenses also deliver 48 MP resolution and are Ultrawide and Periscope, and they still have a series of special software features developed exclusively by Leica. The smartphone has 5G connection, IP68, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint reader under the display, NFC for proximity payments and stereo sound. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 4,860mAh battery and supports 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the proprietary MIUI 13 interface.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989, HyperOIS) Wide-angle lens with 48 MP sensor (128º) Telephoto lens with 48 MP sensor (5x zoom and up to 120x hybrid)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,860mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimension Edition





Taking advantage of the opportunity, Xiaomi even presented a Dimensity variant of the new Xiaomi 12S Pro. According to the manufacturer, the novelty meets the feedback of Mi Fans, and the Xiaomi 12S Pro hits the market with Dimensity 9000 Plus and slightly larger battery with 5,160 mAh. The other specifications do not change. Check prices: 8GB + 128GB – 3,999 Yuan (~BRL 3,177)

12GB + 256GB – 4,499 Yuan (~BRL 3,575)

price and availability