Xiaomi 12S Ultra is presented with Leica lenses and giant camera

THE Xiaomi finally made the line official Xiaomi 12Swhich includes the company’s new top-of-the-line cell phones, including the Ultra version. The most powerful model draws attention for its focus on capturing images and its camera system, which has a gigantic module on the back.

The new cell phone camera system also promises high power. The company announced a partnership with Leica, which supplies the lenses for the new devices in the line. In addition, the company unveiled new image processing technology and battery optimizations.

The new series products also come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. In addition to ensuring that cell phones have cutting-edge performance, the company has put a lot of emphasis on energy optimization. According to Xiaomi, consumption has dropped by about 30%, even with the chip’s gains compared to the previous model in the Qualcomm line.

One of the main novelties is the two-chip system to improve the battery: while the Xiaomi Surge P1 protects the device from overloads, the Surge G1 promises to improve power management, prolonging its useful life.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor as a great differential. The component guarantees a unique look for the cell phone: the main image capture module occupies a large part of the upper back of the device.

With a textured back that resembles leather, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a lens “reminiscent of professional cameras”, with an aluminum frame and a 23K gold ring to show the “premium style”. The company also guarantees that the product has a lot of resistance, including an IP68 certificate, keeping the giant sensor protected.

Xiaomi’s new high-end phone comes with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor and an advanced Leica lens system. While the main module is 50 MP, auxiliary solutions have 48 MP ultrawide and 48 MP with 120x zoom in the periscope pattern. The suite also features “hyper image stabilization” and optimizations for Adobe software.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra screen is 6.73 inches AMOLED and features 2K resolution, 552 ppi and a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the same specifications as the Pro model of the new line. Inside, the model comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which comes with a 3D cooling system – according to the company, the system simulates “veins of a tree leaf”.

When it comes to energy, the phone comes with a 4,860 mAh battery and charging up to 67W, but with some changes because of the giant camera. The company is using the new generation of its high-silicon battery in the device, in addition to the aforementioned system of chips that improve energy efficiency.

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro

The Xiaomi 12S datasheet includes a 6.28-inch screen and 4500 mAh battery, with support for fast charging up to 67W via cable. As for the camera, the model has a 50 MP Sony IMX707 main sensor, which is accompanied by 13 MP and 5 MP macro secondary solutions.

The product has functions such as image stabilization and a new multi-image capture mode. Xiaomi also revealed two “Leica styles”, which are tools available in the camera to take pictures with special filters made in partnership with the lens brand.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with 6.73 inch screen with 2K resolution and 552 ppi, with variable frequency up to 120 Hz to ensure power optimization. The model also comes with a 4,600 mAh battery and up to 120W fast charging.

The Pro version of the cell phone has three 50 MP image sensors with Leica lenses. The main camera also includes the IMX707 sensor, as well as bringing improvements like 2x zoom.

Price

Xiaomi said it might disappoint fans regarding the price, as the new phones bring a higher value than expected. The company justified it by saying that launching a top-of-the-line cell phone model is more complicated in the current scenario.

The Xiaomi 12S comes with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage, with 8GB or 12GB RAM combinations. You values ​​start at 3999 yuan (R$ 3,184 in direct conversion) in the most basic version, reaching up to 5,199 yuan (R$ 4,139).

With similar memory specifications, the Xiaomi 12S Pro arrives in China for prices starting at 4699 yuan (BRL 3,741), reaching up to 5899 yuan (BRL 4,696).

Finally, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is priced starting at 5999 yuan, approximately R$4,772, in the 8GB and 256GB versions. The 12GB/256GB edition will be available for 6499 yuan (BRL 5,169) in China, while the more powerful model, with 12GB and 512GB of storage, costs 6999 yuan (BRL 5,567).