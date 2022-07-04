Zelensky Says Ukraine’s Reconstruction Is ‘The Greatest Contribution to World Peace’ | World

Ukraine’s reconstruction is “the greatest contribution to world peace”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (4) at the opening of a conference on the topic taking place in Lugano, Switzerland.
“The reconstruction of Ukraine is the common task of the entire democratic world and the greatest contribution to world peace,” he said in the speech aired by videoconference and officials from Ukraine’s allied countries and international institutions.
During the event, with the participation of people such as the President of Switzerland, Ignacio Cassis, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula Von der Leyen, respectively.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (left) next to Ukraine’s Prime Minister (cen) and European Council President Charles Michel (right) — Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Pool via REUTERS
Ursula said the European Union will establish a reconstruction platform to coordinate Ukraine’s recovery after its war with Russia.
The platform will be used to map investment needs, coordinate actions and channel resources, von der Leyen said during the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
“Since the start of the war, the European Union has mobilized around €6.2 billion ($6.48 billion) in financial support,” von der Leyen said. “And… more will come. We will substantially engage in mid- and long-term reconstruction.”
The platform will bring together countries, institutions, the private sector and civil society. It will also include international organizations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.
Official photo of everyone present during the Commission for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Photo: Michael Buholzer/Pool via REUTERS
The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, is proposing a financing structure previously used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help rebuild Ukraine with up to 100 billion euros ($104.3 billion) in investment. , Reuters reported earlier on Monday. Read full story
“Through the reconstruction platform, the European Commission can offer its extensive experience in executing programs that combine reform and investment,” said von der Leyen.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference — Photo: Michael Buholzer/Pool via REUTERS
“Furthermore, we have been working closely with Ukraine for a long time. And that work will only intensify now that Ukraine has formally become a candidate to join our Union.”
Europe has a special responsibility and strategic interest to stand by Ukraine’s side, he added.
“The Kremlin’s goal is the military, political and economic destruction of Ukraine,” she said. “They want to undermine Ukraine’s very existence as a state. We cannot and will not let that happen.”