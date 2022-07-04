Zhou praises F1 safety after crash in England: “Halo saved me” – Formula 1 News

Guanyu Zhou’s frightening beat left a Chinese man upside down in England (Photo: Reproduction)

The crash at the start that involved several drivers and sent Zhou flying away (Video: F1 TV)

Guanyu Zhou escaped a good British GP this Sunday (3)at Silverstone. After crash at start, the Formula 1 rookie’s car was catapulted, slid upside down from the end of the straight, across the gravel area and flipped again before reaching the tire barrier. Then he jumped over the barrier and stopped behind it on the fence. Without any serious injuries, Zhou admitted: he was saved by the cockpit protective device, the halo.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

The accident came after Pierre Gasly moved to gain positions at the start and, midway, ended up touching George Russell after the Mercedes driver moved to the inside line. Russell lost control and the car whipped hard into Alfa Romeo. Then Zhou became a passenger.

The Chinese thanked the rescue teams and all the work done to strengthen the safety of the cars.

Guanyu Zhou slid like this down the track (Photo: Reproduction)

READ MORE

+ Piquet doubled down on racism and even put homophobia in another statement about Hamilton

“The stewards and the medical staff on the track were fantastic with the quick response. I must also thank the FIA ​​and Formula 1 for the work they have done and continue to do to improve the safety of our cars,” he said.

“Halo saved me today. It is something that shows how all the steps we must take to improve our cars have real and palpable results”, she reinforced.

“I really want to get back on track and do what I love: I’m fit and looking forward to racing next week at the Austrian GP.”

The 2022 Formula 1 season returns next week in Spielberg for the Austrian GP from July 8-10.

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 ENGLAND GP | briefing

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.