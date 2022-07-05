4 characteristics of a good health plan

The technology came to optimize the health insurance market

Taking care of your body and mind is essential for a better and more harmonious life. A great way to do this is to get a good health plan. With this service, it is possible to pay special attention to your well-being, promoting more quality of life to enjoy your days.

However, there are several operators and packages available on the market, which makes the search for a good plan difficult. To help you choose, check out four characteristics of a good service.

Basic services

A quality health plan needs to offer at least the basic services that are available in the market. Some of the options that cannot be missed are consultations, expert guidance and a call center to help with any queries.

Health promotion

It is clear that health plans are used when the person needs to treat an illness. However, this should not be the main purpose of the service. Most importantly, it helps in promoting health, so that patients are always healthy and only need to go to the doctor in emergencies.

Readjustment controlled by ANS

The National Health Agency (ANS) is responsible for regulating the services offered by health plan operators. This institution ensures that customers have their rights met.

Therefore, she ensures that operators do not overcharge or increase monthly fees suddenly, from one hour to the next. Before hiring your health plan, it is very important to see if the company is in line with the ANS rules and if it complies with the regulations implemented by the agency.

Humanized service

The technology came to optimize the health plan market, bringing medical teams closer to patients. However, it is essential that your operator combines the speed and ease of digital with a quality humanized service, to better take care of all your needs.

Kipp Health

All these features and much more are present in Kipp Saúde’s individual health plans. In addition to a wide coverage network, it offers 24-hour humanized and personalized care, and has the Kipp App – an application that allows direct contact between clients and doctors, to ask questions, book appointments and access exclusive content.

It is also worth mentioning that Kipp Saúde combines the best of face-to-face with digital. This is because, in addition to the Kipp App, it has Kipplaces – welcoming places to serve patients. The company also values ​​a primary care system, in which it uses technology to bring clients closer to the medical team and promote health. To learn more about the services available, visit the Kipp Health blog.