5 stocks that pay good dividends to invest in July; Vale (VALE3) at the top, followed by BB (BBAS3) and Engie (EGIE3)

Vale’s shares (VALE3) are the most recommended by brokers in the July dividend portfolios monitored by the InfoMoney.

The mining company, which already topped the rankings last month, registered seven recommendations – one less.

Every beginning of the month, the InfoMoney carries out a survey of stock portfolios recommended for those who focus on dividends, pointing out the five preferred stocks of analysts. The number can be higher if there is a tie. This time, with only five exchanges in the suggested portfolios, the balance sheet was unchanged from June.

Following Vale, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) ranked second among the most cited securities, which remained in six portfolios, followed by Engie (EGIE3), with five entries. The latter was also replaced by one of the analysis houses consulted, but remains among the highlights.

The block of the most cited papers also has TIM and Petrobras, tied with four choices by the specialists.

The analysis encompasses the dividend portfolios disclosed by ten brokerages. Check out the selected companies for July below:

Company ticker number of recommendations Dividend yield in 12 months (%) Return in June (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) OK VALE3 7 15.56 -11.19 1.98 -22.51 Bank of Brazil BAAS3 6 9.16 -8.17 22.21 13.88 Engie EGIE3 5 6.05 -5.92 11.41 12.36 Petrobras PETR4 4 41.24 -7.09 19.58 37.59 TIM TIMS3 4 3.76 -10.59 -1.52 14.91

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and Economatica

Even with its replacement in a brokerage’s portfolio, the mining company remains ahead among dividend indications, with seven picks in July.

In a report, Santander Corretora notes that, after a recent bump in iron ore in the international market, the commodity traded in China rose again in the last days of June. According to the institution, the move took place after the Chinese president reiterated the strategy of an economic policy that allows growth in line with the target of 5.5% for GDP this year.

Read too:

• Vale is the only Brazilian in the ranking of the largest dividend payers in the world

The positive outlook for ore prices, explains Santander, is based on persistent supply challenges – such as the absence of new projects, for example –, which should sustain product prices above the level of US$ 100 a ton until the end of the year.

“In our view, Vale’s recent stock correction has quickly priced in a deterioration in fundamentals (with the discount to global peers returning to nearly 22%), which provides an attractive entry point,” says the brokerage, which estimates at 13% the company’s dividend return in 2022.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

New last month, the financial institution remains with six recommendations in its dividend portfolios and occupies the vice-leadership alone in July.

In its analysis, Ativa Investimentos highlights that Banco do Brasil owns the largest credit portfolio in the country and has interesting competitive advantages, such as a strong participation in rural credit, which brings resilience in adverse moments.

The broker assesses that, despite the troubled economic scenario, credit lines for the agricultural sector should maintain good expansion and low delinquency. With around 30% of its loans positioned in this segment, BB leads such operations.

Ativa also highlights that 63% of the bank’s credit portfolio for companies is allocated to large companies or government credit, which should reduce the impact of delinquency throughout this year.

“We see the paper being traded today at interesting multiples, with a discount in relation to its private peers”, says the brokerage. “The delinquency and coverage rates are at healthy levels, better than we projected for the sector so far”.

Ativa considers, however, that the lower price of BB’s shares compared to private competitors is the result of the pricing of its political risk and, given the recent government interventions in the bank, the house’s analysts are “skeptical about the closing of this discount”. on a projectable horizon”.

Third among analysts’ preferred dividend stocks for the month is electric Engie, which received five nominations, one less than in June.

One of the brokers that kept the shares in the indicated portfolio is XP, which highlights the quality of the company’s management. The institution believes that, this year, the company will maintain the level of distribution of 100% of profits, taking into account its comfortable financial situation. The analysis house estimates an average dividend return of 9.7% for Engie in 2022.

XP points out that the company is known in the sector for having one of the best marketing strategies, as it practices the so-called “seasonalization” of energy sales contracts from hydroelectric plants throughout the year and is efficient in purchasing contracts to reduce the effects the low incidence of rainfall in the results. “This strategy guarantees Engie Brasil a solid cash generation”, he says.

Read too:

• Dividend schedule: Engie (EGIE3), Telefônica (VIVT3), Petrobras (PETR4) and ABC (ABCB4) pay in July

Petrobras (PETR4)

The state oil company follows with four recommendations. In a report, XP states that, even with the political discussions in the country, it does not see a short-term solution for the supply of oil and Brent prices should remain high.

For the broker, if Petrobras continues to operate in the same way seen in recent years – base scenario considered in the analysis –, the sum of dividends from this year to 2026 should reach approximately 100% of the company’s market value.

XP projects, for 2022, a dividend return of around 25% for the company’s preferred shares, versus a level of 14.3% in Russian competitors and 5.1% in Western giants. In the institution’s accounts, considering the range from 2021 to 2026, the national oil production of the state-owned company should present a compound annual growth rate of 4%.

“The company has several reserves to be explored in the next decade in projects of high return and low execution risk”, highlights XP. Political risks, however, remain on the radar and are worth a warning. “We see high potential for volatility in equities in 2022 as the presidential election approaches.”

Read too Another company that joined the June highlights list and remained this month is TIM, with four mentions in dividend reports, equaling Petrobras and closing the list of the most cited in July. According to Ágora Investimentos, the company currently offers a more attractive risk-return ratio, given the discount on its securities and the greater upside potential with the incorporation of Oi’s mobile assets in the coming quarters. In April, TIM announced a projection of obtaining between R$16 billion and R$19 billion in synergies with the integration of Oi. The brokerage also recalls that the company announced a strong orientation for 2022, implying an acceleration of Ebitda growth, together with a greater cash flow conversion, given the control of investment needs. In its calculations, Ágora expects a dividend return of 2.6% for TIM this year.

Dividend Handbook: Sign up and learn from XP’s Chief Strategist a simple and powerful strategy to live off your income

Related