5 stocks with dividends of up to 32.85% to invest in July, according to Terra – Money Times

5 stocks with dividends of up to 32.85% to invest in July, according to Terra

dividends
Terra’s dividend portfolio beats Ibovespa and Dividends Index in 12-month performance, up 10.75% (Image: Diana Cheng/Money Times)

THE Land Investments maintained its recommended portfolio of dividends no changes for this month.

For July, the brokerage chose Alive (VIVT3), Copel (CPLE6), Engie (EGIE3), Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), Bradespar (BRAP4).

According to Terra, the shares have attractive multiples, growth prospects via dividend distribution and a solid balance sheet. In addition, the companies have good cash generation and high corporate governance, with high dividend yield.

Portfolio performance

Last month, the portfolio recorded a drop of 8.51%, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) depreciated by 11.50% and the Dividend Index (IDIV) fell by 8.38%.

In the period, the negative highlights of the portfolio were Bradespar and Banco do Brasil, with declines of 11.90% and 8.55%, respectively.

In 2022, the portfolio increased by 11.69%, compared to a 5.38% drop in the IBOV and a 5.77% rise in the IDIV.

Recommendations for July

