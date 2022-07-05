5G arrives in Brazil this Wednesday; check out the 1st city to receive the technology

Starting next Wednesday, the 6th, the fifth generation of mobile internet, better known as 5G, will be officially activated in Brazil. The confirmation was given by Moisés Moreira, adviser to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). And the first city in the country to receive the technology will be Brasilia.

The counselor also presides over and coordinates the Gaisipi, a group made up of the telecommunications agency to be responsible for implementing the 5G in the 3.5GHz band. “Today [segunda-feira] there will be an extraordinary meeting of Gaispi, at 5 pm, and on the agenda is the activation of 5G in Brasília for the 6th now, Wednesday”, said Moreira.

In relation to the other capitals, there is still no forecast for the start of the work, which includes the “cleaning” of the range in which the pure 5G signal (standalone) will be made available. Currently, the 3.5 GHz frequency is also used for the transmission of the satellite TV signal. The intention is not to cause transfer between the signals.

What to do to get 5G?

To get 5G internet access, citizens will need to purchase a cell phone that carries this type of service. The vast majority of current models offer this function. Today, there are 67 cell phone models with 5G technology that have been certified and approved by Anatel.

According to the telephone operators, it will not be necessary for customers to update the data package to access 5G on mobile. You just need to have the function activated on your device to enjoy it. New details involving the implementation of the technology will be released soon.