5G will reach 80% of the territory of the Federal District

posted on 04/07/2022 20:05



However, it was not detailed which regions are covered by the new technology. – (credit: AFP / Pau BARRENA)

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) confirmed the start of 5G operation as of this Wednesday (7/6) in at least 80% of the territory of the Federal District. The information is from the president of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), Moisés Moreira, at a press conference on Monday night (4/7). However, it was not detailed which regions are covered by the new technology.

“In this way, each operator will be able to connect its 5G network to its users. It is a process that is being carried out respecting the public notice”, said Moreira, without answering how many users should be impacted by the new network.

Regarding the other capitals, Moreira confirmed that the cities of Belo Horizonte (MG), São Paulo (SP) and Porto Alegre (RS) should be the next to meet the requirements to start 5G operations. “It may be that at the next Gaispi meeting, on the 13th, we will be able to deliberate and approve as well”, said President Moisés Moreira.

To ensure operation, operators will still have to “pay the ticket” in the amount of R$ 3 thousand for each 5G transmission antenna. Operators Tim, Claro, and Vivo say they are prepared to start activities related to the new broadband.

War room

To accompany the 5G implementation phase in the country, Anatel created a “war room” to conduct the process, managed by the 3.5 GHz Band Administrator Entity (EAF) and representatives of the operators. “The EAF’s headquarters is in São Paulo, but the group will have trained technicians in Brasília. It is a process to be followed up with technical criteria,” said Moreira.