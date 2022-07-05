A month since the deaths of Bruno and Dom: see what is known and what remains to be clarified | amazon

The material collected in canoes and in the region where Bruno and Dom were killed should be taken this week to the National Institute of Criminalistics, in Brasília, where it must undergo examinations.

After the report of the materials, the police investigation must determine, in fact, how many people participated in the case.

Police have so far arrested three suspects in connection with the double homicide. And another five people are investigated for hiding the bodies.

Among the main questions about the deaths of Bruno and Dom, which have not yet been clarified by the authorities, are the possible existence of a mastermind and the motivation for the crime.

Trigueiro: ‘One month after the death of Dom and Bruno, nothing effectively changed in the region’

One of the lines of investigation is that the Brazilian indigenist and English journalist would have been killed due to illegal pirarucu fishing on indigenous lands.

In an audio message recorded in May and obtained exclusively by TV Globo and Rede Amazônica, indigenist Bruno Pereira mentioned a meeting that would take place in the São Rafael Community. The meeting had the objective of stopping the advance of the criminal practice in the indigenous land.

In the audio, Bruno denounced fishermen from Vale do Javari who were shooting at inspection teams in the region.

“It’s these guys who are shooting at the team, these guys who shot at the base. Not just from São Rafael, [do] Saint Gabriel, Benjamin’s little guys [Constant] and others from Atalaia [do Norte]”.

The Federal Police reported on June 17 that investigations into the death of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips indicated that there was no mastermind or criminal organization involved in the crime.

The note released by the crisis committee, coordinated by the PF, says that the investigation continues and new arrests may occur, but the investigations “indicate that the executioners acted alone”.

However, on June 23, in statements made by the superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Eduardo Fontes, to Jornal Nacional, they do not rule out the involvement of a mastermind in the death of Bruno and Dom.

“It is possible to have a mastermind. The investigation is still in progress, but we are investigating everything and we will not leave any investigative line aside and we will investigate in a technical and safe way to say what actually happened and what did not happen” , said the PF/AM delegate.

O g1 questioned the PF about the current state of the investigation and what the next steps will be to finalize the case. However, it still awaits an answer.

Who are the arrested suspects?

On June 8, the police arrest the first suspect involved in the disappearance of Bruno and Dom. Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado, allegedly made threats to indigenous people who participated in the searches. Initially, he denied the allegations.

Four days later, search teams find a health card with the name of Bruno Pereira and other items from him and Dom Phillips, near Amarildo’s house. The place is an area of ​​igapó, and the belongings were tied to a tree. Igapó is a region of the Amazon rainforest flooded by rivers and with countless trees.

The second suspect, 41-year-old Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”, is temporarily arrested on June 14.

On June 18, Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, is the third suspect arrested for involvement in the death of Dom and Bruno. In his deposition, he gave details of how the crime was committed.

How did Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappear?

Bruno and Dom’s expedition began on June 1st, in Vale do Javari, and was motivated by a new book called “How to Save the Amazon?”. The Englishman was interviewing indigenous and riverside leaders for the work, with the help of the indigenist, who knew the region. The two then began to travel together by boat and were victims of

With the expedition practically completed, Bruno and Dom begin to ascend the Itaquaí River, on the way back to Atalaia do Norte.

The two made a stop at the São Rafael riverside community to visit a community leader known as ‘Churrasco’. Bruno had already arranged a meeting with him to talk about the surveillance that riverside people and indigenous people were doing in the region against invaders.

They arrived at the scene around 6 am, but the community leader was not there. Bruno and Dom talked to his wife. Afterwards, they left by boat bound for Atalaia — that was the last time they were seen.

Bruno and Dom did not arrive in Atalaia do Norte, which caused surprise in the members of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja), who made two search expeditions, but nothing was found.

Univaja then discloses the disappearance and the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry inform that they are investigating the case. The Navy and Army deploy teams to help with searches.

How were Bruno and Dom killed?

In testimony, Jefferson revealed what happened on the day of the crime. He reports that Amarildo called him to chase Bruno and Dom when they passed by boat on the Itaquaí River. When they were very close, the first shot took place, fired by Amarildo, which hit Dom in the back.

Subsequently, Jefferson shot Bruno. There was a sequence of shots and he did not know who hit the indigenist, who returned the shots to defend himself.

Jeferson said that Bruno, even though he was stunned, managed to drive the boat to the edge of the river when he lost control and the boat entered the woods. Jefferson and Amarildo got into a small canoe and went to the launch, and found the body of the journalist and indigenist, without vital signs.

After finding the bodies, they collect the victims’ belongings and enter the woods to hide the items in the back of the house of Oseney da Costa, “Dos Santos”, Amarildo’s brother.

Afterwards, they left the bodies in the woods. Jeferson left the place and went to another point to hide Bruno’s speedboat, while the others stayed to hide the bodies.

Still during testimony, Jeferson said that the next day, they returned to the place. He said Amarildo quartered the bodies, the group burned the victims’ remains and buried them.

On June 15, Amarildo takes the federal police to the place where they buried the bodies. During excavations, teams found “human remains”, according to Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, head of the PF in Amazonas.

The material was collected and sent to forensics for identification, which confirmed that the bodies belonged to Bruno and Dom.

Bruno and Dom’s Farewell

Bruno Pereira’s body was cremated on June 24 in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. On the coffin, the flags of Pernambuco and Sport Club do Recife, two passions of the indigenist.

Relatives also put his work shirt on at Univaja, the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari, an institution where Bruno continued his struggle in defense of forest peoples after asking permission from Funai.

Two days later, on June 26, the body of Dom Phillips was taken for cremation at Parque da Colina Cemetery, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. The farewell was reserved for the closest people.

The city was chosen for the funeral because it is in Niterói that the family of Alessandra Sampaio, Dom’s wife, lives.

The British government sent Representative Anthony Preston. On the coffin, Brazilian and UK flags and a photo of the journalist, taken in 2012, for a project that challenges humanity to review the concept of race and skin color.