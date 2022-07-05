Accident involving a van belonging to the Municipal Health Department of Constantina leaves at least seven dead | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

A serious traffic accident was recorded this morning on BR 386, close to the Sescon line, limits of Sarandi and also close to the access clover to Constantina. The accident involved a van and a truck.

According to preliminary information from the scene, seven people died, all passengers in the van, including the driver, who belongs to the municipal health department of Constantina. Among the dead is a baby. There is still no information on the health status of the truck driver.

The information received by Uirapuru is that the Van would take passengers from the city of Constantina to Jaboticaba-RS and nearby cities, where they would make medium inquiries. The vehicle entered the BR386 and continued for a short distance towards São José das Missões, when it was hit head-on by the truck.

Witnesses said the truck was overtaking. Traffic is slow in the place and the occurrence is attended by the Federal Highway Police of Sarandi.

Radio Uirapuru information.