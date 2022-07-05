Accident with player, Mbappé alviverde, more money in the account and agenda: latest from Palmeiras

After losing to Athletico at Allianz Parque for the Brasileirão, Palmeiras resumed training at the Football Academy with a focus on Cerro Porteño. The match will be this Wednesday, 19:15, at Allianz Parque. In the first game, 3 to 0 Verdão in Paraguay and a huge advantage conquered.

See the latest news from Palmeiras this Monday!

Gabriel Veron suffers domestic accident

The striker received eleven stitches in his right foot after reintroducing himself with the cut. The club’s press office did not confirm how long Veron will be out of action.. But it is certain that he will not face Cerro for Libertadores.

It’s not just Endrick…

The young Luis Henrique, only 16 years old, is compared to French star Mbappé. Fast, versatile and with a good shot, the player should be elevated to the professional soon. And he should win chances with coach Abel Ferreira.

Come on, pix!

With the sale of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal confirmed, the Palmeiras’ board is only waiting for the transfer of its part as a training club. About R$ 23 million should be deposited in Palestinian accounts in the coming days.

Green Agenda

We will have Libertadores, training and the Brasileirão game. See how Palmeiras’ week will be and how the team should prepare for the clashes to come.