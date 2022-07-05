Actor’s daughter undergoes heart surgery

Juliano Cazarré, 41, the Alcides of the soap opera “Pantanal” (TV Globo), shared on his Instagram a photo of his wife, Letícia Cazarré with their newborn daughter, Maria Guilhermina, to celebrate her daughter’s good recovery after undergoing surgery. in the heart.

The child was born on June 21 with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart disease, and has been in the neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) for almost two weeks.

“We are still here beside our little warrior, Maria Guilhermina. Tomorrow she will be two weeks old. There were many emotions and many advances in that time. She has recovered well and in the last few days she won the congratulations of her medical friends”, he began.

The actor said the next step will be extubation and asked for prayers for his baby girl. “I ask you to pray for her, so that the extubation happens successfully and that she reacts well to the procedure. I thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed and sent loving messages wishing the recovery of our beloved little girl”

Cazarré also took the opportunity to deny rumors that he would have been released from his role in the global soap opera and stated that he has been on leave since his daughter was born.

“I only took a few days off to follow the birth and the first days of Guilhermina. In that time I went back to Rio, recorded the soap opera, spent it at home, got very attached to Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Madalena. I went back to São Paulo yesterday and I’m going to stay here for a few days, but soon, I’ll be back soon to continue recording Pantanal”, he said.

The actor also thanked the medical team at the hospital in São Paulo where his daughter was operated on. “My eternal gratitude to the doctors, nurses and physiotherapists of Beneficência Portuguesa for saving our little daughter’s life and taking such good care of her in this delicate period,” he said. “That’s all for now, friends. One day, soon, I’ll tell the whole story. Good week. Pray for our little one.

God pay them,” he added.

Juliano Cazarré and Letícia still have four other children, Vicente, 11, Inácio, 9, Gaspar, 2, and Maria Madalena, 1.