actors will come to Brazil for a Meet & Greet event

THE Netflixin partnership with the page Stranger Things Brazilannounced this Tuesday, July 5, an event of Meet & Greet with two actors from the series. Joseph Quinn and Jamie CampbellPower will be in Brazil for an exclusive event in São Paulo, which takes place this Thursday, July 7th.

“Stranger Things” Event

The Meet & Greet will be with the actors who play Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and the vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Promoted by Netflix and the Stranger Things Brazil page, the event is open to public participation through a raffle.

To compete for the chance to meet the cast, just fill out the form available here and fill in your details. But beware: according to the form, it is important that the participant is a resident of the city of São Paulo/SP and must be at least 16 years old.

After selecting the answers, you need to fill in your name and WhatsApp contact. Important fill in your number correctly, as this will be where the winners will be contacted. In addition, you must inform your user on Twitter or Instagram, to validate that your account is following the sponsors.

The result will be announced later today, until 18 pm. The event location will be announced only to the contest winners.

“Stranger Things” is currently in its 4th season, with Part 2 having been released last Friday, July 1st. The episodes, long awaited by fans, took the name of the series to the most talked about topics on the internet.

