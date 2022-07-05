Actress Judith Chemla posts injured photos and reports being a victim of domestic violence by the father of her daughter: “I can’t take it anymore”

French actress Judith Chemla reported this Sunday (3) that she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her daughter’s father. She shared images of injuries to her face and wrote a text about the attacks and her relationship with the man. “I can not take it anymore. I demand peace”declared in an Instagram post.

“A year ago my face was bruised, blue, with a purple under eye. I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew I could no longer hide my face.”, began Judith. Throughout the text, the 37-year-old actress directed words at her attacker. “My daughter’s father. I’m not ashamed of this photo. But he should be ashamed. He should be ashamed today, a year later, instead of continuing to pressure me, of thinking that he still has the ability to manipulate me.”continued.

“Instead of rotting my daughter’s head, he should be ashamed and silent, really wanting to be forgiven. This is not the case”, she declared. The actress did not name the attacker. However, last May, according to FranceInfo, film director Yohan Manca, with whom Chemla was previously in a relationship, received an eight-month “suspended prison” sentence for domestic violence against the actress. A suspended sentence is when a judge sentences a defendant to prison but delays imposing the sentence to let the defendant serve it on parole. Before that, their relationship had already been featured in the international media.

In July last year, Variety reported that Chemla filed a complaint against Yohan Manca with Paris police after he assaulted her. This situation meant that Judith did not attend the Cannes premiere of the film “Mes freres et moi” (“My Brothers and Me”, in literal translation), which she starred in, on July 12, 2021. This is because the director of the feature was Manca, her then-boyfriend. At the time, sources told the magazine that the two were arguing on a street in the French capital when the director “got violent” and “threw a cell phone in the face” of the actress.

In her text, the artist twice nominated for César, the most important award in French cinema, wrote that she continues to be a victim of abuse. “I have so much evidence that he continues to try to harm me… What should be done for him to leave me alone? Return to the police station for the third time? File a third complaint in a year?”he asked.

Judith even explained how complex the situation is for having a daughter with him. “He will still play the victim with my daughter and she will suffer for not seeing her father. How do I keep this to myself? He will still feel above the law, will continue to complain and challenge court rulings regarding his five-year-old daughter, whom she sees as a normal father he is not. He will continue to believe that he is able to pressure and morally intimidate me”declared. “I can not take it anymore. I demand peace. Is it clearer that way?”concluded Chemla. Read the artist’s full complaint:

In Judith’s resume, there are films like “The Life of a Woman”, “Living Spirit” and “Camille Again”.