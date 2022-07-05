Advertisement of a 10m² apartment for R$ 200 thousand in SP generates controversy

The video of the “smallest apartment in Latin America”, with an area of ​​10 m², a “transparent bathroom” and a large window in downtown São Paulo, advertised for R$ 200 thousand, was published by a realtor on social networks and generated controversy about the value needed to live in a capital like São Paulo and the quality of life of its inhabitants.

“At the entrance we have a kitchen; the door; the bathroom stall and the shower stall and the bedroom”, points out Gutemberg Albuquerque, a realtor and specialist in real estate sales, in a video of less than a minute, in which it is possible to see the property completely.

The broker, who has an average of 500 views per video posted on TikTok, saw a “boom” in his publications in the apartment’s record. In less than a month, the video was viewed over 150,000 times.

Most of the comments recorded in the publication, however, are jokes about the size and layout of the house.

“Guys. Who had the brilliant idea of ​​making the bathroom with transparent glass?”, asks one of the users. “It’s an apartment with 10 m². I find it difficult for the person to live with another person or receive visitors”, replies another.

The video also had repercussions on Twitter. “My greatest achievement in life is not living in São Paulo,” said one user.

For the realtor, the comments are made by those who do not know the reality of apartments in the noblest and most central parts of São Paulo. “There are properties in Pinheiros, on Avenida Rebouças, that reach R$ 26 thousand per square meter”, says Gutemberg to the UOL.

According to the broker, the building in which the apartment is located provides other amenities for its residents.

“There is a swimming pool, coworking space, gourmet space, box for iFood deliveries, gym, party room, playroom and spaces for socializing. Amenities that are expensive in downtown São Paulo”, he says.

He says that he imagined that the video would pique the curiosity of many, but he did not expect it to generate such repercussions. “I chose this one because I knew it was out of the loop. I knew it would be successful, but not so much”, he says.

The website of the construction company Vitacon, responsible for the building, shows that in addition to the 10 m² studios, the Nova Higienópolis building also has units that go up to 77 m².

Despite the name “Higienópolis”, referring to the upscale neighborhood of São Paulo, the building is located on Rua das Palmeiras, in the part of life that is in the Campos Elíseos neighborhood, in the central region of the capital.

The building is located 900 meters from Shopping Pátio Higienópolis, 400 meters from one of the new concentration points for drug users in the old “cracolândia”, which spread through downtown São Paulo in May, and close to the stations Santa Cecília and Marechal Deodoro from the subway.

According to the broker, smaller properties like the one in the publication are often sought after by students, professionals, people who live in other cities and visit São Paulo frequently and even by investors who buy properties to rent them on seasonal platforms, such as the Airbnb.

All units available at the site, which opened in 2017, were purchased and the sale in which Gutemberg works is from an owner who seeks to transfer the property. “The video generated a lot of contact and interest, as well as a visit,” he says.

The condominium on site, according to him, costs R$ 350.

O UOL contacted Vitacon for information about the price at which the studios of the type were sold to their first buyers, as well as the exact opening date of the tower, but has not yet obtained a position.