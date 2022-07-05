After Brasília, the next capitals with 5G signal will be SP, BH, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa, says Anatel | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced this Monday (4) that, after Brasília, 5G (fifth generation of mobile internet) will be activated in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa — according to the Anatel, in Brasília, 5G will start operating next Wednesday (6); in these other four capitals, there is still no date.

The decision on the next four capitals was taken by the Band Management Entity (EAF), which informed the names of the cities at an extraordinary meeting of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the band from 3,625 to 3,700 MHz (Gaispi ).

Created by Anatel, the group aims to implement 5G in the country in the 3.5 gigahertz range, the main auction in November last year. At the meeting, the group decided to authorize the operation of 5G in Brasília in this range as of Wednesday (6).

In addition to Anatel technicians, the group comprises representatives of the Ministry of Communications and the operators Claro, TIM and Vivo, winners of the contest.

According to advisor Moisés Moreira, who coordinates Gaispi, the Range Administrator Entity carried out tests in the federal capital over the weekend, and operators completed all the steps for activating 5G in Brasília this week.

According to him, the EAF listed São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa as the most viable for the implementation of the technology after Brasília, but the deadline for this has yet to be determined.

The counselor also stated that other capitals may be announced next week, when Gaispi will meet again.

By authorizing the operation of 5G in Brasília, Gaispi informed that the coverage of the new generation of mobile internet will reach about 80% of the Federal District.

According to Moreira, each of the three operators installed 100 stations throughout the Federal District, with the greatest concentration in the Plano Piloto region, central area of ​​Brasília where the Esplanada dos Ministérios and the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary offices are located.

For the group to authorize the operation of the technology in Brasília, it was necessary for operators to install at least 33 stations in the federal capital and guarantee that 5G would not interfere with the TV signal transmitted by a satellite dish.

Once the use of the 3.5 GHz band is released, operators will need to obtain a license from Anatel to provide the 5G signal. For this, companies must pay a fee of R$ 1,340 per station by means of a ticket. The group estimates that the payment will be completed in time for the signal to work on Wednesday (6).

In other capitals until September

The deadline for 5G to start working in all capitals is until September 29. Initially, operators were supposed to make the technology available in the capitals by the end of July, but the deadline was postponed due to logistical difficulties in importing equipment.