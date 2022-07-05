After conviction for rape, Robinho announces retirement from football | Football

Playback/Twitter Robinho’s last club was Basaksenhir

It ended in a melancholy way the career of one of the main Brazilian players of the 21st century. In contact with the “UOL” portal, Robinho (see photo gallery below)

, 36, confirmed his retirement from football. His last club was Basaksenhir, from Turkish football, and his last match took place in July 2020.

Convicted of raping a young woman in Italy during the time he played for Milan in 2013, Robinho cannot leave Brazil. In national football, the striker did not receive support even from Santos fans, a club in which the striker made history. The criticisms from Santos made Peixe go back on the desire to hire him last year.

Robinho was sentenced to new years in prison, however, as Brazil does not force people sentenced in other territories to leave the country, the attacker never served his sentence. Despite the final conviction, the 36-year-old player never acknowledged his guilt in the case.

Revealed by Santos, Robinho defended important clubs in European football such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Milan. In addition to Peixe, the striker also played for Atlético-MG in Brazil. He also played in Chinese football, before ending his career playing in Turkey. Robinho was present in two World Cups for the Brazilian team, in 2006 and 2010.