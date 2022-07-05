After discharge, Wesley Safadão talks about health status: “Swollen”

Wesley Safadão spent a few days in the hospital due to a herniated disc diagnosis. After she was discharged from the hospital, she used her Instagram profile to give updates on her health status.

“I’m taking too much steroids, I’m bloated, I’m eating too much, I’m anxious” he explained. He also thanked fans and family for their support.

“I started to feel an inexplicable pain, only those who have a herniated disc can imagine the pain it is. Even breathing hurts too much,” she said of the onset of pain during concerts.

After treatment with a doctor in São Paulo, he improved and decided to give a presentation in Caruaru. However, he began to feel numb and had to undergo an MRI. Therefore, he canceled the shows.

“The pains are under control, but now I I sit for five minutes, get up, walk with slow steps. There’s nothing to do, there’s no magic, there’s no secret. I have to wait, wait for the inflammation to clear up to do the treatment,” she explained.

“As far as possible, I’m fine, because what bothers me is the pain. I walk around a bit and my feet get numb,” she said.

Wesley Safadão will do other tests to confirm if he can continue with his schedule of shows. “I already want to be jumping on stage,” he pointed out.

About the subject









Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker. Listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags