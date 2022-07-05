After Globo tries to take Louro out of Mais Você, Ana Maria sends an indirect

After Ana Maria Braga refused to remove Louro José’s participation from the recipes that had already been recorded, Globo had to make another decision. The information comes from columnist Alessandro Lo Bianco, from iG.

Afraid that Ana Maria would resign, Globo reversed the decision. The broadcaster intended to put Louro Mané, the show’s new mascot, in the spotlight, and considered removing any mention of Louro José, played by Tom Veiga.

In this Monday’s Mais Você (4), Ana Maria Braga pinned Globo by showing a sequence of remarkable moments from Mais Você. Excited, the presenter thanked Louro Mané.

“You came to brighten our lives. I really want to thank you for signing up to be Lourinho”, said Ana Maria, with teary eyes.

“For me he is irreplaceable, I wanted to tell you that your father is irreplaceable. And every time I see his work and the friendship we had, I transfer that to his image and his charisma”, Ana Maria shot.

Look: