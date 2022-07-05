After Grêmio midfielder, Cruzeiro approaches PSV defender

Despite the leadership and comfortable situation in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro is not accommodated. So much so that the coach Paulo Pezzolano asked for reinforcements for the sequence of the season and will be answered. The midfielder Fernando Henrique, from Grêmio, already has everything right and is just waiting for the release of a document to be announced as a reinforcement of Raposa. Another name close to reinforcing the starred cast is defender Luis Felipe.

The 21-year-old player was revealed by Coritiba, but belongs to PSV, from the Netherlands, a club he has been defending since 2020. The Dutch team paid R$ 1.9 million for the Brazilian just over two years ago. During his time in Holland, Luis Felipe played only one match for the first team, as he played for PSV’s B team for most of the time. The negotiation with the defender was reported by the supersports and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

The hiring of Luis Felipe will not cost Cruzeiro, even if it is a definitive negotiation. The athlete will be released by PSV to sign with Raposa, but the Dutch team will keep part of the rights in the event of a future sale.

In addition to Luis Felipe and Fernando Henrique, another name very close to strengthening Cruzeiro is striker Bruno Rodrigues. The player who was in Famalicão, from Portugal, belongs to Tombense. Bruno had a quick stint at São Paulo, in the first half of last year, but little was taken advantage of by coach Henán Crespo.

All Cruzeiro reinforcements will only play from the 18th of July, when the transfer window for clubs in Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship opens.