After killing his sister, PM hit his forehead with handcuffs and ripped out his own nails; report cites ‘post-traumatic state’

After opening fire on her sister and killing her, last Saturday morning, soldier Rhailayne Oliveira de Mello, caught red-handed by her husband – also PM Leonardo de Paiva Barbosa – “hit her own forehead with the handcuffs” several times. According to the forensic examination report, to which O GLOBO had access, the woman also “tore the nails from the little fingers of her hands”. Rhaynayne shot shopkeeper Rhayna Oliveira de Mello amid an argument between the two relatives at a gas station in the Camarão neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The document signed by expert Celso Eduardo Jandre Boechat also attests that the soldier presented “behavior suggesting psychosis or post-traumatic state” when being examined at the Regional Technical and Scientific Police Post (PRPTC) in São Gonçalo on Saturday afternoon, after about ten hours of the crime. In the professional’s assessment, Rhillayne was “apathetic with the reported facts”.

In the analysis, the expert also states that the police officer had bruises “in line with the reported self-injury”. The professional then enumerated the injuries suffered by Rhaillayne: “Frontal swelling, ecchymosis and swelling in the distal third of the left forearm, anteromedial face, absence of the nail of the 5th finger of the left hand”.

When giving testimony at the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSGI), responsible for the investigations, Rhaillayne came to appear out of control at various times. Outside the specialist, it was possible to hear the military police officer screaming: “I want my sister back”, she repeated. Also heard at DHNSGI, Leonardo said that his wife had been nervous and “clearly impatient” lately.

Sister of the PM, Rhayna was 23 years old, and leaves a 3-year-old son Photo: Reproduction

Signed by the same coroner, the autopsy report performed on Rhayna’s corpse showed that she died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. In the document from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), it is pointed out that she suffered internal bleeding, in addition to pulmonary and vascular injuries after being shot by her sister. The document points out that the bullet from the point 40 pistol belonging to the Secretary of Military Police was found in the victim’s right dorsal region.

In the examination report at a place where the corpse was found, criminal expert Fabiano de Souza Gomes claims to have collected five cases of point 40 caliber ammunition, two of them being next to Rhayna’s body and the rest scattered around the place, in addition to an ammunition approximately three meters from the victim. There were also found containers normally used in the bottling of narcotics such as cocaine and a broken alcoholic beverage container.

Rhillayne was only able to join the Military Police by virtue of court decisions. After taking a public exam in 2014, the aspiring PM ended up failing the Social and Documentary Exam stage, also called “social research”, when aspects of the candidate’s previous life are evaluated. A 2018 document from the Center for Recruitment and Selection of Places obtained by GLOBO indicates that Rhillayne herself reported that she “has already used a toxic substance three times at rave parties”, situations in which she would have ingested “marijuana, LSD, ecstasy and MD “.

After being prevented from joining the ranks of the corporation, Rhillayne filed a lawsuit in court against the decision. “In relation to the allegation of use of narcotic substances, the author acted in a totally transparent and honest way when answering the question asked by the researcher, when she claimed to have used narcotic substances ONLY THREE TIMES IN THE YEAR 2013”, ponders the petition filed by the candidate’s lawyers. “Such a position of exposing what happened previously demonstrates its character, the feeling of acting with truth and rectitude with what it prescribes, believing that it would not owe anything to Justice or any other body”, continues the defense, whose thesis ended up prevailing in the courts.

This Monday, the PM confirmed that it had seized Rhillayne’s working card. With the document withheld by the corporation’s internal affairs department, the police officer’s carrying a weapon is temporarily suspended until at least the conclusion of the investigation or until a contrary decision by the Justice.