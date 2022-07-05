After Maiara and Maraisa, Z Neto and Cristiano are prohibited from using trademarks (photo: Reproduction/rico Andrade/g1/Arquivo)

After sisters Maiara and Maraisa need to change the brand mistresses for Feast of the Mistresses, it was Z Neto and Cristiano’s turn to be the target of a court order. That’s because, the country duo titled an event of little scheme but, no longer being able to use the name after a band from Bahia claimed it was called ischemia and even went so far as to request compensation for moral damages.

Judge Gilmar Luiz Coelho, of the 10th Civil Court of Goinia, added to the process the fact that the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) had not authorized the trademarks little scheme and little scheme with “ZNC”. In the lawsuit that was brought by the Bahian singer, Gabriel Levy, and the Bahian band had a favorable opinion, it is stated that the brands are “used in common entertainment contexts”.

Therefore, Z Neto and Cristiano are prohibited from using or disclosing their name, under penalty of a fine, which varies from R$1,000 to R$50,000. the band’s lawyer ischemiaLuiz Vasconcelos, revealed that the sertanejos did not comply with an extrajudicial notification and that they requested the registration of the name but the requests were denied by the INPI.

Remember the case of Maiara and Maraisa

The sertanejas who formed the partnership mistresses with Marlia Mendona, they were also banned from using the brand since the Bahian singer Daisy Soares stated that she already performed like that even before the sertanejas.

In a recent interview, the northeastern artist even said that she had a meeting with well-known singers throughout the country and that she had the support of Marlia, who died a week later in a tragic plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Following the court decision, the sisters changed the name of all the albums, which contain several hits, on the platforms, so as not to have to compensate the baiana, who is already asking for R$200 thousand for having been overshadowed by the use of the name by Maiara and Maraisa and Marlia Mendona.