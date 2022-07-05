After making a ‘joke’ with a child with hydrocephalus, Léo Lins is fired from SBT

Leo Lins was fired from SBT. According to information from the portal Em Off, the comedian would have been disconnected from the Silvio Santos after making a ‘joke’ with a child with hydrocephalus during a stand up show.

In the video that went viral on social media, Lins starts by citing “Teleton”, which raises funds helping children with health problems, and commented on the story of a boy who lives in the countryside of Ceará.

“I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. On the bright side, the only place in town where there’s water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws his son’s water and they are all happy”, said Leo Lins.

On Monday afternoon (04), the broadcaster’s human resources department summoned Lins to inform him about his dismissal. “He no longer has a contract with us”, says the note from the station sent to the website Metrópoles. According to Em Off, SBT’s decision, which was authorized by Silvio Santos and the company’s top management, is irreversible, since the Abravanel family is responsible for the Telethon, a charity fundraiser that maintains the units of the Child Assistance Association. Disabled (AACD) open nationwide. After the ‘comedian’ speech, some netizens detonated him on the web: “My God, I want to cry. How can this people? How does anyone laugh at this?”, asked a follower. “How can it get to this point? There’s no logic to a kind of ‘joke’ like that… God in heaven, take care because this world is more and more clueless and empathetic”, reacted another. Hydrocephalus is a condition that is characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the inner cavities of the brain. The extra fluid puts pressure on the brain and can cause brain damage. It is more common in children and the elderly. Hydrocephalus is characterized by enlargement of the head in babies. Watch the video:



