After resigning from SBT, Leo Lins insinuates ‘censorship’ when he appears gagged – Trends

Leo Lins suggested that he was canceled after being fired from the SBT for making a ‘joke’ about the Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in brain cavities, which causes a significant increase in intracranial pressure.

The comedian posted a photo in which he is gagged and handcuffed in the stories from Instagram last Monday (04/07), which he had already used other times to complain about “censorship” to his work. In addition, Leo published a print of a threat he suffered on social media.

The joker also highlighted an old video, where he appears holding a needle and explains that the object, as well as humor, serves to “pop bubbles and make people more resistant”. The comparison did not please the public and Lins received harsh criticism.

What did Leo Lins say?

Last weekend, at a concert by stand-up, Leo Lins made a mockery of a child with hydrocephalus. The comedian cites the Telethon, which raises money through SBT actions to provide treatment for children and adolescents with disabilities.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good thing is that the only place in the city where his head has water. ordered it to be removed, installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, said Lins.

In a statement, the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) repudiated Lo Lins’ ‘joke’ and reported that the speech of the former member of the staff of the program The Noite, commanded by Danilo Gentili, constitutes a crime.

“The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Cear”, reads an excerpt from the statement.

After the great controversy, Leo left Silvio Santos’s channel’s contract team. “He is no longer part of the SBT cast”, says the note sent by the station’s press office.