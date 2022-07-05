After undergoing two surgeries, Arthur Aguiar contracts the disease and vents

The actor Arthur Aguiar He explained why he’s been away from social media lately. After undergoing surgery to remove a hernia in the groin and another for a deviated septum, the artist ended up contracting a virus and had to rest for a few more days. Maíra Cardi’s husband also revealed that he was upset with internet users’ speculations about his disappearance on the internet.

“I actually had an operation, as everyone already knows, and right after the operation I got a very strong virus, which left me bedridden. It was pretty bad. I’m just getting better now”, Arthur detailed to the columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Arthur Aguiar, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, traveled to São Paulo to review the treatments he is currently undergoing. The virus became a major obstacle to his recovery, mainly due to the deviated septum, which removed an air cavity that ended up accumulating due to rhinitis.

“I came to the doctor for nose surgery and hernia surgery. I spend the day in São Paulo on these appointments and later come back home”, updated the singer on his social networks. In addition, he also lamented about the flood of negative articles and containing fake news that were published talking about his departure on the internet. But the actor denied everything and explained again the real reason.

However Arthur Aguiar contracted a virus, the medical procedures went well. At the end of June, the BBB 22 winner appeared on social media in order to reassure his fans and thank him for all the prayers he received: “I’m too shitty for that, I’m afraid of the general anesthesia business… what to do, I need to do, it’s not optional,” he said in the situation.