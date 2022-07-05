Aggressive, bolsonarista invades Globo’s live entrance and prevents reporter from performing work

support the 247

247 – An unidentified man invaded a live broadcast of the newscast SP1, shown by Globo de São Paulo, this Monday (4). Anchor Sabina Simonato announced the highlights of the day, and reporter Filipe Gonçalves came in to report on the increase in the price of gas cylinders. However, with the intrusion of the citizen, he had to interrupt his speech. The information is from the TV News portal.

“After the fuel increase, it’s time for the 13 kg cylinder, a basic product for all of us. The government said that the value charged per cylinder is…”, began Gonçalves. At this moment, he was interrupted shouting by the man. “Garbage globe! Garbage globe!” shouted the stranger.

“You see the education of the people there, Sabina”, lamented the journalist as soon as the transmission was cut and he returned to the station’s studios. “No problem, let’s go, Felipe”, continued the presenter.

