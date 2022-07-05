“Ai meu bebedouros”: Atlético-MG publishes a note of indignation after Mineirão’s post about Pavón | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG used its official channels to show “indignation” with a joke made by Mineirão’s official profile on the internet, after the announcement of Cristian Pavón by Galo, this Sunday. In the post, the stadium wrote “oh my drinking fountains…”, in reference to the confusion that caused “El Kichán” to be suspended for six games in the Libertadores.

“It is unacceptable for Mineirão to play a role like this, in the face of a great signing for Brazilian football, and which will value the shows, including at Mineirão itself”, wrote Galo, in a statement.

“The stadium’s profile exceeded the limit of common sense and lacked respect for the player and our institution”

Review the confusion of Boca players at Mineirão, in 2021, after elimination to Atlético-MG

The club also criticized the administration of Mineirão, saying that, instead of seeking engagement on social networks, the stadium should “focus their energies on providing better service to fans, inside and outside the stadium; taking care of the state of the pitch; working with the authorities to seek solutions to the chaotic traffic; and worrying about reviewing the high costs that clubs have to work there”.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Last year, Pavón and other Boca Juniors players fought with security guards, athletes and members of the athletics commission in accessing the changing rooms of Gigante da Pampulha, after a game with Galo for Libertadores.

In the confusion, Boca players were caught throwing a drinking fountain towards the security guards of the stadium. Because of the riot, the Argentine club’s delegation spent the night in a police station in Belo Horizonte, being released the next day.

2 of 5 Mineirão made a post playing with Pavón, announced as a reinforcement for Atlético — Photo: Reproduction Mineirão made a post playing with Pavón, announced as a reinforcement for Atlético – Photo: Reproduction

Faced with the events, Conmebol harshly punished players and managers of the Argentine club. Among the athletes, the biggest penalties went to the forwards Pavón and Villa, with six suspension matches each.

3 of 5 Confusion after match between Atlético-MG and Boca Juniors, at Mineirão — Photo: Reproduction/social networks Confusion after match between Atlético-MG and Boca Juniors, at Mineirão – Photo: Reproduction/social networks

Announced this Sunday, Pavón will only reinforce Atlético in the national competitions: Brazilian and Copa do Brasil, as long as Galo confirms the advantage obtained in the first leg of the round of 16 against Flamengo.

In Libertadores, he still needs to serve a six-game punishment, received for having been one of the main involved in the confusion at Mineirão. Lawyers for the player are still trying to appeal the sentence imposed by Conmebol, but the possibility of success is considered small.

4 of 5 Cristian Pavón is made official as a reinforcement for Atlético-MG — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Cristian Pavón is made official as a reinforcement for Atlético-MG – Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

“Rooster shows his indignation with the posting of Mineirão’s profile on his social networks, right after the announcement of striker Pavón, made yesterday by Atlético.

It is unacceptable for Mineirão to play a role like this, in the face of a great signing for Brazilian football, and which will value the shows, including at Mineirão itself.

The stadium’s profile exceeded the limit of common sense and lacked respect for the player and our institution.

Mineirão should focus its energies on providing better service to the fans, inside and outside the stadium; take care of the condition of the lawn; work with authorities to seek solutions to chaotic traffic; and worrying about reviewing the high costs that clubs have to play there, instead of seeking engagement at any price, with offensive and disrespectful posts, which only devalue Minas Gerais football.”

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv