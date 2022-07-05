Alex tells the story of his love for Corinthians in the ten years of the unpublished title of Libertadores

Alex left Corinthians after the unprecedented title of Libertadores, won exactly ten years ago. Before that, however, the former player already had a love story for the Parque São Jorge club. The eternal shirt 12 bypassed the Palmeiras family and became a Timão fan in 1990 – 21 years before being hired by the club.

“What influenced me was the title of 90, the Brazilian. I am born in a family of Italian descent, so 99% are from Palmeiras and I came from Corinthians. I have proof of that. I had the Kalunga shirt, the only team shirt I had, the Netão number 10, who later became my godfather and my great friend. So, my great story with Corinthians starts there. A sufferer from the interior of Paraná, he rooted for a team from São Paulo”, said the former player in participation to the SAVE podcaston Corinthians TV.

Alex also revealed that he failed tests at Parque São Jorge at the age of 15. At the time, in 1997, his futsal team, from the interior of Paraná, participated in the Corinthians sieve and the midfielder was the only one who received “no” from the club among his teammates.

“I was raised in futsal until I was 16. And our futsal team, there in the interior of Paraná, was very happy, there was a lot of competition, every weekend we were playing. But we didn’t play soccer and it was different. I scored two goals, gave two more passes. The boys passed and I didn’t“, said.

“It was all good on this training day, I lived this expectation, our futsal team came and I was happy that the three passed. And I was the only Corinthians fan of the four. Two didn’t stay right away and another ended up trying, but it didn’t work out. I ended up not passing, I had also taken the test in Guarani. So, the only two field teams that I auditioned for, I didn’t pass and then they had to buy me,” he added.

Alex’s first steps in football were at Guarani, and later, after turning professional, he moved to Internacional in 2004. The player arrived at Timão in May 2011, after catching Tite’s attention at Spartak Moscow, from Russia.

Alex’s debut for Corinthians, which was recalled by the former player on the podcast, took place only in June, when Timão beat Bahia 1-0, in Salvador, for the Brasileirão that year. Afterwards, the midfielder made his history with 55 matches, nine goals scored and two titles won – 2011 Brasileirão and 2012 Libertadores.

“My debut, if I’m not mistaken, was against Bahia, back in Salvador. I started in the second half, then there was that thing until you joined a well-suited team, a team that was winning… My first goal was against Athletico Paranaense from a penalty, Chicão allowed me to do that. With the ball rolling, it was at Pacaembu, against Ceará. People remember a lot about this goal, the goal against Inter and the assistance for Paulinho”, said Alex.

Alex was a key player in the unprecedented conquest of Libertadores in 2012, when Corinthians beat Boca Junior 3-1 on aggregate and was undefeated champion in July of that year. Excited, Alex told how it was to lift the America’s Cup with the club.

“When it beeps, it seems like a pair of weights are coming off the shoulder. There are many moments along the way when you are giving up something and only later on do you see that it was necessary. Then, when you start to celebrate, you go on the pitch to pay off all the fans, that discharge of energy that you say ‘wow’. A gratitude, which comes to this day, and it is impressive how nice it is to receive this affection for this special title. It was a total release and to end jokes”, ended.

Retired since 2019, Alex is on the coaching staff of Corinthians, which today also has assistant Fernando Lázaro and technical observer Mauro da Silva. The professional, in addition, took courses to continue working with football and acquired the CBF B license, necessary for base coaches.

