Aline Campos and Jesus Luz appear in the first photo together after assuming a relationship: “Full of love”

Jesus Luz and Aline Campos travel through Chapada dos Veadeiros and pose together for the first time after assuming romance; he recently broke up

Love is in the air! Aline Campos and Jesus Luz posed together for the first time insince they took up the romance, last month. The actress and model have known each other for several years, and he recently announced that he was separating from his then-wife Carol Ramiro.

The two are on a romantic trip through Chapada dos Veadeiros, and made a joint post on Instagram to celebrate the new phase. “Certain things in life cannot be explained or rationalized, just feel! And to feel it is necessary to allow yourself. Allow yourself to hear what the heart vibrates”, they wrote.

Then they added: “Whoever is in the same vibration feels it too! May our days always be like this! Full of love, friendship, peace, understanding and complicity. Gratitude”, they said in their post, who received several messages of affection from their fans.

assumed affair

Jesus Luz announced a few months ago that he was separating from his then wife, Carol Ramiro, and it didn’t take long to announce who is in a relationship with Aline Campos, whom he has known for some time. In an interview with “Quem”, he confirmed the affair: “Aline and I have been friends for many years. She was even my friend, not Carol’s, but she always respected her a lot”, he said at the time.

“We have always admired and respected each other a lot within each other’s relationships. When I finished, we ended up connecting in a different way and today we are getting to know each other better”, he said then. Jesus and Carol were together for seven years and had a daughter, Malena, 5.