Aline Campos and Jesus Luz share first photos as a couple

Aline Campos, 34, and Jesus Luz, 35, shared their first photos together on social media today. Last month, the DJ and model confirmed the relationship with the actress.

On a romantic trip to Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, the two made an Instagram post together to publish their first photos as a couple.

“Some things in life cannot be explained or rationalized, just feel! And to feel, you have to allow yourself. Allow yourself to hear what the heart vibrates. Those who are in the same vibration feel it too! May our days always be like this! love, friendship, peace, understanding and complicity. Gratitude”, they wrote in the publication on the social network.

new dating

The model, who revealed the separation from ex-wife Carol Ramiro, recently turned the page. For Quem magazine, he confirmed his involvement with Aline. “Aline and I have been friends for many years. She was even my friend, not Carol’s, but she always respected her a lot”, he said.

“We have always admired and respected each other a lot within each other’s relationships. When I finished, we ended up connecting in a different way and today we are getting to know each other better”, he added.

Jesus Luz and Carol Ramiro have been together for about 7 years and are the parents of Malena, 5. Aline, on the other hand, has not been in a relationship since the end of her relationship with Felipe Roque, in 2019.