Aline Campos posts photos with Jesus Luz for the first time after assuming romance | celebrities

Jesus Luz and Aline Campos appear in first photos after assuming romanceReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/04/2022 20:31

Rio – Aline Campos and Jesus Luz appeared together, this Monday, for the first time since they started dating. The actress used Instagram to publish a sequence of clicks in which the new couple poses in a romantic mood, and took the opportunity to share a reflection on the romance that had a troubled beginning, with netizens accusing the model of being the pivot of the separation between the DJ and Carol Ramiro.

” Certain things in life can’t be explained or rationalized, just feel! And, to feel, you have to allow yourself. Allow yourself to hear what the heart vibrates. Who is in the same vibration feels too! May our days always be like this! Full of love, friendship, peace, understanding and complicity. Gratitude!”, wrote the former dancer of Faustão, in the caption of the publication.

Longtime friends, Aline and Jesus went public with their romance at the end of June this year, a few weeks after the DJ announced the end of his marriage to influencer Carol Ramiro. At the time, the model had to counter accusations that he had cheated on his ex-wife with the eternal muse of the summer: “There was always respect. And she never flirted with me, she never crossed any kind of limit, any situation that could affect my marriage with Carol”, he declared.

Check out: