Amber Heard asks for annulment of the lawsuit that gave her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the victory – Entertainment

The trial in the case involving Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, comes to an end on Friday (27), after both sides offer their final arguments. The details of the process shocked the world by the amount of reports of violence and aggression. The actress claims to have been the victim of assault when she was married to the actor. Recall the main charges in the case. The verdict should be out in a few days. AFP

Heard gave his final testimony in the multimillion-dollar defamation court battle against her ex-husband this Thursday (26). She told the jury that she has faced daily harassment and death threats since she accused the Hollywood star of domestic violence, the starting point that led to the court fight. Depp, 58, has sued his ex-wife in Virginia in a $50 million lawsuit. Heard, 36, then filed a $100 million lawsuit, alleging that Depp defamed her when the actor's lawyer called his allegations a 'hoax'. The shocking tone of the statements marked the entire trial. This Thursday, Amber stated, in testimony, that she has been suffering death threats. 'People want to kill me and they tell me that every day,' said the actress, who adopted a baby girl in July 2021. 'People want to put my baby in the microwave,' she continued. AFP

Johnny Depp has been denying the alleged assaults against Amber Heard, which would have taken place while they were married. 'No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But never in my life have I committed sexual violence, assault and all these strange and outrageous stories that I did these things and lived with them for six years while waiting for the truth to come out." They got married in 2015 and separated in May 2016. At the time, the actress filed a restraining order against the actor, claiming to have been a victim of domestic violence. During the trial, Heard said that Depp sexually assaulted her while filming with a broken bottle. AFP

Heard describes her ex-husband as a controlling, extremely jealous and violent man. The actress even claimed that she was assaulted by Johnny Depp on their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express. According to the statement, the actor had repeatedly slammed his ex-wife against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck after an argument about him quitting drinking. Depp claims he never hit Heard and says she was the aggressor in the relationship AFP

Because of the accusations, the actor lost space in the cinema. The next films in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean will not have the participation of Johnny Depp, who became known for the main character, Captain Jack Sparrow. Both actors' statements have divided fans, and many of them offer support for the star, despite Heard's scathing revelations. During the courtroom, a statement from actress Ellen Barkin was also shown. the star of Victims of a Passion recorded a testimony at a hearing in 2019, in which he said that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean is a controlling man and has already thrown a bottle of wine in her direction AFP

Another key witness in the case was model Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp in the past. The model was called by the actor's lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean to say that Amber was the aggressor in the relationship. Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, testified that she slipped on a ladder and injured her back during the couple's vacation in Jamaica. Depp rushed to help her, carried her to her room and called medical services, she said. 'He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs,' said Moss, who appeared via video from England. AFP

The legal fight between the ex-couple gained a new chapter when Amber Heard confirmed that she received actor James Franco at her house the night before filing for divorce. Heard said that Depp was very jealous of Franco. Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's attorney, asked Amber Heard why she filed a domestic violence measure on May 27, 2016. The actress responded that she was 'falling apart' and having trouble sleeping as she had fits. panic at the thought that her ex-husband might enter the apartment where she lived. The actress said that she and Franco have already made two films together and are close friends. 'He was my friend and he lived next door to me, literally next to me. And frankly, he had already exhausted my entire support network with my friends. He was happy to receive as much friendship as I could at that time,' she stated. Heard said Depp accused her of cheating on him with James Franco and was jealous of all her co-workers. The actress also said that her ex-husband wanted her to stop acting, because of the jealousy she felt. flip