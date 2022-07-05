Ana Furtado (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Ana Furtado won third place in the Dance of the Famouscompetition of Sunday with Huck, last night (3). After the result that consecrated actress Vitria Strada as the great champion, the presenter evaluated her trajectory on social networks.

Through the Instagram account, the wife of presenter Boninho declaresu who was happy for the things he lived on the board next to his teacher, Leandro Azevedo. ‘It was really good while it lasted. I was very happy on this stage and I will keep dancing. Now, shall we go to the next class?’she said, backstage at Globo Studios.

Ana Furtado then assured that integrating the Dance of the Famous it was quite difficult. ‘It was very good, it was difficult, painful, painful. I leave very happy and very satisfied’she said. ‘And I am proud of this warrior’said the teacher.

Ana Furtado danced waltz and samba in the grand finale of Dance of the Famous, and received the maximum score from the technical jury. Despite this, Vitria Strada won first place, followed by singer Vito, who became runner-up.

SEE MORE: Boninho celebrates 26 years with Ana Furtado and makes unprecedented revelations

The post Ana Furtado vents after defeat in the ‘Dana dos Famosos’ final was published first on Observatório dos Famosos.