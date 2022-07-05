Ana Maria Braga gives a direct message to Louro Mané on ‘Mais Você’: “He is irreplaceable”

Live, Ana Maria Braga remembers Tom Veiga and gives a direct message about the participation of the new mascot; Look

the presenter Ana Maria Braga sent a message straight to the new mascot, Louro Manéthis Monday (04).

debuting the More you in a new time, the blonde was thrilled to see a retrospective of the program and to come across images of Louro Joséplayed by the late Tom Veiga.

Soon after, she got up and went to have a frank conversation with his replacement, Louro Mané, also known as Lourinho. “You came to brighten our lives. I really want to thank you for signing up to be Lourinho“, said.

But make it clear: “For me he is irreplaceable, I wanted to tell you that your father is irreplaceable. And every time I see his work and the friendship we had, I transfer it to his image and his charisma“. He debuted on the show in May.

STOP?

Ana Maria Braga would have taken a scolding from the direction of Globo this Tuesday (28) after a firm conversation held at a closed-door meeting at the station.

The information comes from journalist Alessandro Lo Bianco, from The afternoon is yours. According to him, the presenter got a pull on the ear for constantly mistaking the name of her presentation colleague, the Louro Mané.

“Ana Maria today once again opened the program by exchanging balls calling him Louro José and there was a lot of dissatisfaction. But I think it has more to do with Mané than with Ana Maria”he said, who told details of the conversation.