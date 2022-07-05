Analysis: despite the victory, Botafogo struggles to play; air ball worries | botafogo

The 1-0 victory for Bragantino in São Paulo came at a good time for Botafogo. Not that there is a bad time to get three points in the Brasileirão, but the current circumstances of Luís Castro’s team were not very favorable to return to Rio de Janeiro with an asset in the bag.

+ Luís Castro, after Botafogo’s victory: “Football needs a VAR from VAR”

The first problem remains the injury casualties, which directly affect the quality of the pool available for each match. In Bragança Paulista, the delegation did not have Erison, who suffers from low back pain and has not even traveled.

1 of 3 Botafogo players against Bragantino — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Botafogo players against Bragantino — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

El Toro’s immediate replacement, Matheus Nascimento tried to get the game, as the ball hardly reached him. The attempts, however, did not result in dangerous chances for Botafogo in the game. So much so that, at halftime, Lucas Fernandes, who returned after a month out due to injury, diagnosed the problem:

+ Botafogo performances: Lucas Fernandes comes back well in victory with few highlights

– We need to hold the ball up there a little to get out of the back. A lot of disputed ball at the top – concluded the midfielder when going to the locker room at halftime.

Best moments: Bragantino 0 x 1 Botafogo for the 15th round of the Brasileirão

The difficulty mentioned by Lucas Fernandes happened mainly as a result of Bragantino’s high mark on Botafogo’s ball out. Castro’s team faced serious difficulties to go out playing from the defense and ended up opting, many times, for the direct link or for forced passes.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

With that, it didn’t take long for the São Paulo team to regain possession with some ease. Furthermore, it was clear that, in that context, the scheme with three defenders did not help Botafogo building plays.

+ Botafogo negotiates hiring of Carlos Eduardo, from Al Ahli

On the other hand, Bragantino didn’t offer, in the first half, great threats with this possession, and the first half of the game was marked by a technically weak duel. In the second stage, with the game more open, both teams had more chances.

“Great visitor”, celebrates Pedro Dep | The Voice of the Crowd

“More luck than judgment” was a recurring expression among alvinegro fans on social media, as Bragantino had three goals disallowed for offside. Two of them left aerial playswhich became a cause for concern for Luís Castro – in the 3-0 defeat by América-MG, in the Copa do Brasil, the three goals came from the top.

Still in the first half, the Premiere FC broadcast recorded that Maurício Barbieri, Bragantino’s coach, guided his players to explore Víctor Cuesta’s back. And that’s exactly how the first goal from São Paulo came about: Sorriso, in the central circle, took the ball to Artur, who ran between the white-and-white defender and the left-back Hugo.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Arthur’s beautiful conclusion, for coverage, was invalidated by impediment. The same happened with Natan’s header, who overcame Matheus Nascimento in the white box. In Bragantino’s third disallowed goal, also scored by Natan, it was Víctor Cuesta who lost the dispute with his head before the ball landed on the opposing player’s feet.

If it was “more luck than judgment” for Botafogo to count on tight impediments to guarantee zero on the opponent’s scoreboard, Vinícius Lopes’ goal was not at all lucky: well positioned inside the area, the forward took advantage of the leftover completed for the goal to the team to breathe more relieved in the Brasileirão table.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Now, Luís Castro will have the week to find an alternative to the vacancy of Vinícius, who will miss the team by suspension after a third yellow card. The week will also be one of expectation for Erison’s recovery. Lucas Piazon and Gustavo Sauer are also in transition between the medical department and the field and will have these days to try to be at the disposal of the Portuguese coach.

While waiting for the medical department to empty out, for now, Castro will have a lot of work to try to correct the flaws in the defensive aerial ball, which he admits is a priority:

– Our main problem was the crossings in the area. The team was not at its best. Otherwise, we try to control the game. We could have better controlled the spaces in the area.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧