Another co-host is demoted at the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe André Curvello returned to work as a reporter for the Encontro after the arrival of Patrícia Poeta

In addition to Manoel Soares losing the status of presenter and becoming a luxury stage assistant, the Encontro demoted another regular contributor to the program after the arrival of Patrícia Poeta. André Curvello, who was co-host of Globo’s morning show alongside Fátima Bernardes, has now become a reporter.

The journalist has been on the show’s cast since 2015, but from 2018 onwards he became one of the collaborators inside the studio and also a replacement for Fátima in charge of the attraction during her vacation periods, days off and absences due to health reasons.

With the new configuration, Manoel was placed in this position of permanent “stage assistant” of the attraction. And Curvello returned to reporting. And he made his first entry at the new Meeting this Tuesday (5), directly from Rio de Janeiro, to talk about the changes in the INSS and how they will affect the lives of Brazilians.

Patrícia Poeta debuted yesterday (4th) as the new headliner of the morning at Globo and the public still hasn’t digested her lineup, especially because of the way she’s been behaving in the studio, without giving space to Manoel Soares, who had been initially announced as the presenter of program.