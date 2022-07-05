ANS opens public consultation to discuss mandatory coverage of health plans | Economy

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) opened a public consultation to discuss the mandatory coverage of health plans.

According to the decision of the ANS board published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Union, the public consultation will be open for 20 days, until July 24.

During the period, “criticisms and suggestions related to the proposed Normative Resolution that updates the List of Procedures and Events in Health, which establishes the mandatory care coverage to be guaranteed in private health care plans contracted from January 1st of 1999”.

Suggestions can be sent through the electronic address https://www.gov.br/ans/pt-br/acesso-a-informacao/participacao-da-sociedade/consultas-publicas.

Public consultation is a step to be taken before measures come into force.

According to ANS, the proposed Normative Resolution as well as all documents will be available in full during the consultation period on the ANS page, under “Access to information”, in the item “Participation of the Society”, in the sub-item “Public Consultations”.

Tax role: understand what changes in health plan coverage

In early June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) changed its understanding of the list of procedures listed by the ANS for the coverage of health plans.

Before, the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage. This is because the role was considered the minimum that the plan should offer.

The plans, therefore, should cover other treatments that are not on the list, but that have been prescribed by the doctor, are justified and are not experimental.

With the new understanding, the list contains everything plans are required to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverage, and operators are not required to pay.

The decision of the STJ does not oblige the other instances to have to follow this understanding, but the judgment serves as a guideline for the Justice. But there is still a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) pending in the Federal Supreme Court that may change the STJ’s understanding.

See how to consult the coverage list on the ANS website

How to check the coverage list

See, below, the step-by-step guide to consult the list of procedures that must be covered by health plans:

Enter the ANS portal to consult the list, at this link;

Select the characteristics that are covered by your plan: “Consultation/Exams”, “Hospitalization”, “Delivery” and/or “Dentistry”, and click on “continue”;

1 of 3 Table 1 – Consultation on the list of plans coverage — Photo: Reproduction Table 1 – Consultation on the list of plans coverage — Photo: Reproduction

Write on the board the name of the procedure you want to verify is included in your plan and click “OK”;

2 of 3 Table 2 – Consultation on the list of plans coverage — Photo: Reproduction Table 2 – Consultation on the list of plans coverage — Photo: Reproduction

Select, among the results, the option you want to consult and click on “continue”;

3 of 3 Table 3 – Consultation on the list of plans coverage — Photo: Reproduction Table 3 – Consultation on the list of plans coverage — Photo: Reproduction

The screen will show whether or not the procedure is mandatory coverage of the informed plan.

The STJ’s understanding is that the list, although exhaustive, admits some exceptions, such as therapies expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), cancer treatments and “off-label” medications (used with a medical prescription for treatments that are not on the package insert for that medication).

If there is no therapeutic substitute or after the procedures included in the ANS list are exhausted, coverage for treatment outside the roster may be provided by the attending physician or dentist.

For this, however, it is necessary that: