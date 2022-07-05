ANS role: STF hearing to discuss health plan coverage | Economy

Disclosure / STF Luis Roberto Barroso

A public hearing to be held on September 26 and 27 will discuss the exhaustive role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The summons was made by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The idea is to hear experts and representatives of the government and society about the extent of mandatory coverage of health plans, as well as the methodology used by the regulatory body to update the list of procedures.

Barroso is the rapporteur of five lawsuits that question points of the Health Plans Law (Law 9,961/2000), of Law 9,656/1998 and of Normative Resolution ANS 465/2021, which establish the competence of the agency to establish what is or is not part of of the role

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



According to the minister, the issues discussed in these lawsuits go beyond purely legal limits, as they cover technical, medical and actuarial issues that need to be discussed, as well as the financial impact caused by court convictions that oblige companies to provide therapies and treatments not included.

Understand

For a long time, the Justice understood that the list of procedures would have an exemplary character, that is, health plan operators would be obliged to pay for other procedures prescribed by doctors and therapists and guaranteed by judicial means. But recently, the Second Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the role of the ANS is exhaustive. As a result, companies were obliged to cover only what is provided for in the list.

Operators argue that it is necessary to maintain economic and financial balance, with predictability of coverage, at the risk of making the business unfeasible, harming consumers. On the other hand, health plan users complain of omissions in the list of procedures, which often do not cover all necessary treatments, leading them to seek legal support.

How to participate

Anyone who wants to participate in the hearing as an exhibitor can register by e-mail. [email protected]

, until July 29. The request must inform the qualification of the body, entity or specialist; indication of the exhibitor with a brief curriculum vitae; and the summary of what will be presented. Participants will be chosen on the basis of representativeness, specialization and expertise. The list will be published on the Supreme Court website.