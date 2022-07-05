Anthropologist explains what to do to fall out of love with someone | Fantastic

This week, the scene in which Guta breaks up with Tadeu and says she doesn’t love him gave rise to talk in “Pantanal”. It’s the Fantastic showed that, since the debut of the novel, the Google searches for “how to stop loving someone” tripled, and those for “falling out of love” rose 80% . But if you, like Tadeu, suddenly get dumped, how do you heal a broken heart?

Reporter Renata Capucci spoke with American anthropologist Helen Fischer, who seeks a scientific explanation for the pain of love.. She has been analyzing MRI brain images since 2005 in an attempt to understand the circuits of passion.

“We identified brain activity in a small region, linked with all addictions, such as heroin, cocaine, alcohol or nicotine. The region is also active when you are in love. Love is an addiction”, explains the professional.

During the research, the doctor also discovered that when we are in love, an area of ​​the brain related to hunger and thirst is activated. So, trying to “disconnect” from that feeling is like quenching thirst without drinking water.. And that’s why it’s so hard to recover from love rejection.

“We found among people who were rejected a lot of brain activity in areas linked to affection, romance, desire and also physical pain. Nobody gets rid of love easily. We all suffer”, he says.

For the anthropologist, the only way to suffer for less time is to be radical and cut any kind of connection immediately.

“The only way to recover is to use the Alcoholics Anonymous model, treat it like an addiction. Get rid of the letters, get rid of the pictures on your frame. Don’t write, don’t call, don’t look. Go do new things. social networks, don’t follow the person”.

