Antony Starr, the Homelander of ‘The Boys’, arrives in Brazil and praises “local cuisine”

Celebrating the last episode of season 3′The Boys‘, the actors of the series are in Braisl and will participate in an exclusive Prime Video event. Upon arriving in the Canary Islands, last weekend, the stars have already driven fans crazy with posts on the networks.

Antony StarrCaptain Pátria, left a message on Instagram for Brazilian fans and posted a photo of an octopus dish, playing with one of the events at the beginning of the third season on the network.

On occasion, his character forced Profound (Chace Crawford) to eat Timothy, his octopus friend, in order to return to the Seven and prove his loyalty to his former companions.

“We are in Brazil. I was here a while ago, 2019, I think I just… loved it then, love it now. Brazilians, you rock and I’m happy to be back. Ah, the ‘Brazilian Timothy’ was… delicious…”joked starr.

Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Gross) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) will also be present at an event that is planned to take place between the 4th and 7th of July, in the city of São Paulo.

