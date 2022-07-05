Anxiety, depression? Know that you are not alone, my dear readers – Ricardo Kertzman

(photo: Pixabay)

Article by Amanda Serrano, from this Portal, informs that, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil was the country with the most anxious population in the world in 2019, and one of the leaders in cases of depression. Also according to the article, a global survey led by the Ohio State University (USA) showed that we are still ahead in anxiety and depression rates, with a 25% increase in cases involving these two diseases.

We hardly ever experience or know someone close to us who lived for days, or months and years, struggling with bouts of extreme anxiety and even lasting depression. The so-called ‘evil of the century’, as described by health authorities around the world, does not choose gender, creed or color. Much less social class and political ideology. Anxiety and depression are terrible diseases that can lead to anything from a drastic drop in quality of life to the risk of death as a result of psychosomatic illnesses or suicide.

Modern life is not easy and, unfortunately, promises to be increasingly difficult, despite so many achievements arising from new technologies. Yes, true, life has never been a bed of roses. Since the beginning of the Sapiens adventure on Earth, predators, hunger, climate, diseases, wars, in short, tried to make human life as hellish as possible. Compared to more recent times – I don’t know, 100 or 200 years ago – our days shouldn’t be that bad, but go tell our brains and hearts.

Urban violence, unemployment, bills payable and more recently a pandemic, war and widespread inflation are additional spices in the cauldron of everyday stress. Who can sleep peacefully with their children on the street and with the tickets that expire in a week? How to relax, eat properly and even have fun with the children’s school and condominium behind? Worst. How to have breath and hope in better days, with this endless sequence of bad governments?

We do not control much of what happens to us. Accidents, unforeseen events and fatal illnesses can occur at any time. However, certain extremely distressing and worrying situations have their origin in human scoundrels, especially in the world of politics, where narcissistic, vain, selfish and cruel cretins choose between peace or war, honesty or corruption, social equality or concentration of income, protection or violence, food security or hunger. In Brazil, as we know, the choices are always the worst.

The World Happiness Report, which surveys the degree of general satisfaction with life in 150 countries, found that Brazil ranks 39th in the happiness ranking. The first ten nations, not by chance, are highly developed countries with serious governments, very low levels of corruption and urban violence, and high employment and income, such as Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

There, my friends, there is no Lula and Bolsonaro or others of the same kind. There, politicians and government officials do not receive salaries and benefits beyond the general average of the population. There, the government serves the people, and does not use them. That is enough? As already said, no. The root of the ills of depression and anxiety is much broader, including, often, chemical. But the less gasoline in the fire, the better. If we don’t control everything, at least we might not have as many additional lions waiting for us.