Anxiety, depression? Know that you are not alone, my dear readers – Ricardo Kertzman

Modern life is not easy and, unfortunately, promises to be increasingly difficult, despite so many achievements arising from new technologies. Yes, true, life has never been a bed of roses. Since the beginning of the Sapiens adventure on Earth, predators, hunger, climate, diseases, wars, in short, tried to make human life as hellish as possible. Compared to more recent times – I don’t know, 100 or 200 years ago – our days shouldn’t be that bad, but go tell our brains and hearts.
Urban violence, unemployment, bills payable and more recently a pandemic, war and widespread inflation are additional spices in the cauldron of everyday stress. Who can sleep peacefully with their children on the street and with the tickets that expire in a week? How to relax, eat properly and even have fun with the children’s school and condominium behind? Worst. How to have breath and hope in better days, with this endless sequence of bad governments?
We do not control much of what happens to us. Accidents, unforeseen events and fatal illnesses can occur at any time. However, certain extremely distressing and worrying situations have their origin in human scoundrels, especially in the world of politics, where narcissistic, vain, selfish and cruel cretins choose between peace or war, honesty or corruption, social equality or concentration of income, protection or violence, food security or hunger. In Brazil, as we know, the choices are always the worst.
There, my friends, there is no Lula and Bolsonaro or others of the same kind. There, politicians and government officials do not receive salaries and benefits beyond the general average of the population. There, the government serves the people, and does not use them. That is enough? As already said, no. The root of the ills of depression and anxiety is much broader, including, often, chemical. But the less gasoline in the fire, the better. If we don’t control everything, at least we might not have as many additional lions waiting for us.