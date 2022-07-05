Apple Creator Steve Jobs Receives Posthumous Honor with America’s Highest Civilian Honor | Technology

Steve Jobs is among 17 Americans to be honored by President Joe Biden this Thursday (7) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. The White House made the announcement last Friday (1st).

According to the statement, the honor will go to people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values ​​or security of the United States, world peace or other significant social, public or private endeavors.

“These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibility and embody the soul of the nation — hard work, perseverance and faith,” the statement reads.

“They overcame significant obstacles to achieve impressive achievements in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to defending the most vulnerable among us, and acted bravely to drive change in their communities — and around the world — while paving the way for generations to come. “.

Steve Jobs died of cancer at age 56 on October 5, 2011. He was co-founder, chief executive and chairman of Apple, CEO of Pixar and held a leadership role at the Walt Disney Company.

“His vision, imagination and creativity have led to inventions that have changed and continue to change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries,” the White House said.

2 of 3 Denzel Washington in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ — Photo: Disclosure Denzel Washington in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Actor Denzel Washington, the late Congressman John McCain, football player Megan Rapino and gymnast Simone Biles will also be honored.

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington is known for his roles in “Malcolm X” and “Philadelphia”. He recently starred in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, released in 2021, which earned him yet another nomination for the golden statuette.

Megan Rapinoe, star of the United States women’s soccer team, is “committed to gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights,” the statement said.

Among the chosen also stands out Simone Biles, “the most decorated American gymnast in history” and “great advocate” of the mental health of athletes and victims of sexual assault, the White House said.

3 of 3 US President Joe Biden at an event in the White House garden — Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden at an event in the garden of the White House (Photo: Reuters)

She is one of the victims of Larry Nassar, a former US women’s gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually assaulting more than 250 gymnasts, most of them minors.

John McCain, a 2008 presidential candidate and Republican congressman for decades, who died in 2018, will be honored posthumously, as will Steve Jobs.